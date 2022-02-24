PETG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PETG market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extruded Grade PETG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PETG include EASTMAN, SK, Simona, LSB(Artenius), Liaoyang Petrochemical, Plaskolite and Mulford Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PETG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PETG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PETG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extruded Grade PETG

Injection Molding Grade PETG

Blow Molding Grade ETG

Global PETG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PETG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sheet

Film

Bottle/Container

Extruded Profile

Others

Global PETG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PETG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies PETG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies PETG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies PETG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies PETG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EASTMAN

SK

Simona

LSB(Artenius)

Liaoyang Petrochemical

Plaskolite

Mulford Plastics

