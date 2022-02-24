PETG Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global PETG market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extruded Grade PETG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PETG include EASTMAN, SK, Simona, LSB(Artenius), Liaoyang Petrochemical, Plaskolite and Mulford Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PETG manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PETG Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PETG Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Extruded Grade PETG
- Injection Molding Grade PETG
- Blow Molding Grade ETG
Global PETG Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PETG Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sheet
- Film
- Bottle/Container
- Extruded Profile
- Others
Global PETG Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global PETG Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies PETG revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies PETG revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies PETG sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies PETG sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- EASTMAN
- SK
- Simona
- LSB(Artenius)
- Liaoyang Petrochemical
- Plaskolite
- Mulford Plastics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PETG Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PETG Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PETG Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PETG Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PETG Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PETG Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PETG Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PETG Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PETG Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PETG Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PETG Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PETG Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PETG Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETG Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PETG Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETG Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PETG Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Extruded Grade PETG
4.1.3 Injection Molding Grade PETG
4.1.4 Blow Molding Grade ETG
4.2 By Type – Global PETG Revenue & Forecasts
