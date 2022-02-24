Medical MRI Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical MRI Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Medical MRI Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6906381/global-medical-mri-equipment-2022-2028-871

The global Medical MRI Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Magnet System Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical MRI Equipment include SIEMENS, PHILIPS, GE, Toshiba, Hitachi, Xingaoyi, Fonar, Scimedix and Paramed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Medical MRI Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Magnet System

RF System

Computer Imaging System

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Clinic

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical MRI Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical MRI Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Medical MRI Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Medical MRI Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SIEMENS

PHILIPS

GE

Toshiba

Hitachi

Xingaoyi

Fonar

Scimedix

Paramed

Huarun Wandong

Anke

Shenyang Neusoft

Mti Group

Alltech

Mindray

Basda

Jiaheng Medical

Colorful

Xian Landoom

Kampo

Xinaomdt

United Imaging

Esaote

Time Medical

Imris

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-medical-mri-equipment-2022-2028-871-6906381

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Medical MRI Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Medical MRI Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Medical MRI Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Medical MRI Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Medical MRI Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Medical MRI Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Medical MRI Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Medical MRI Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Medical MRI Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Medical MRI Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical MRI Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical MRI Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical MRI Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical MRI Equipment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical MRI Equipment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Used and Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Medical Equipment Light Source Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Medical Fluoroscopy Equipment Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

2022-2027 Global and Regional 3D Medical Imaging Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version