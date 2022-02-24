Corduroy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Corduroy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cotton Corduroy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Corduroy include Velcord, Laxmichand V Shah & Co, Tcm Textiles, Kailashvivek & Co, Kvr Intexx, Sahyog International, Changzhou Yueye, Heibei Ningfang and Yixing Leqi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Corduroy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Corduroy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Corduroy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cotton Corduroy

Cotton and Woolly Corduroy

Global Corduroy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Corduroy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Clothing

Other

Global Corduroy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Corduroy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Corduroy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Corduroy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Corduroy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Corduroy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Velcord

Laxmichand V Shah & Co

Tcm Textiles

Kailashvivek & Co

Kvr Intexx

Sahyog International

Changzhou Yueye

Heibei Ningfang

Yixing Leqi

Jiangsu Zijinhua

Anhui Huawan

Huzhou Jiujiu

Jiangsu Chamei Group

Jiangsu Suoyite

