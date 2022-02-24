Corduroy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Corduroy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cotton Corduroy Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Corduroy include Velcord, Laxmichand V Shah & Co, Tcm Textiles, Kailashvivek & Co, Kvr Intexx, Sahyog International, Changzhou Yueye, Heibei Ningfang and Yixing Leqi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Corduroy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Corduroy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Corduroy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cotton Corduroy
- Cotton and Woolly Corduroy
Global Corduroy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Corduroy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Clothing
- Other
Global Corduroy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Corduroy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Corduroy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Corduroy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Corduroy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Corduroy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Velcord
- Laxmichand V Shah & Co
- Tcm Textiles
- Kailashvivek & Co
- Kvr Intexx
- Sahyog International
- Changzhou Yueye
- Heibei Ningfang
- Yixing Leqi
- Jiangsu Zijinhua
- Anhui Huawan
- Huzhou Jiujiu
- Jiangsu Chamei Group
- Jiangsu Suoyite
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Corduroy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Corduroy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Corduroy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Corduroy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Corduroy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Corduroy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Corduroy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Corduroy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Corduroy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Corduroy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Corduroy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corduroy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Corduroy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corduroy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Corduroy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corduroy Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Corduroy Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Cotton Corduroy
4.1.3 Cotton and Woolly Corduroy
4.2 By Type – Global Corduroy Revenue & Forecasts
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/