Ferrite Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ferrite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ferrite Bead Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ferrite include TDK, Hitachi Metals, DMEGC, JPMF, Vacuumschmelze, FDK, TDG, Magnetics and Acme Electronics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ferrite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ferrite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ferrite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Ferrite Bead
- Ferrite(Iron)
- Ferrite Core
- Ferrite(Magnet)
- Other
Global Ferrite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ferrite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Household Appliances
- Communication
- Automotive
- Other
Global Ferrite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ferrite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ferrite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ferrite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ferrite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Ferrite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- TDK
- Hitachi Metals
- DMEGC
- JPMF
- Vacuumschmelze
- FDK
- TDG
- Magnetics
- Acme Electronics
- Ferroxcube
- Nanjing New Conda
- Haining Lianfeng Magnet
- Hec Group
- Kaiyuan Magnetism
- Samwha Electronics
- Toshiba Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ferrite Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ferrite Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ferrite Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ferrite Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ferrite Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ferrite Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ferrite Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ferrite Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ferrite Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ferrite Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ferrite Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ferrite Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ferrite Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferrite Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ferrite Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ferrite Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Ferrite Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Ferrite Bead
4.1.3 Ferrite(Iron)
4.1.4 Ferrite Core
4.1.5 Ferrite(Magnet)
4.1.6 Other
