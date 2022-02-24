News

PETG Sheet Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global PETG Sheet market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

 

Extruded Grade PETG Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of PETG Sheet include Eastman, SK, NUDEC and Perspex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the PETG Sheet manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global PETG Sheet Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PETG Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Extruded Grade PETG
  • Injection Molding Grade PETG
  • Blow Molding Grade PETG

Global PETG Sheet Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PETG Sheet Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Medical
  • Displays
  • Other

Global PETG Sheet Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global PETG Sheet Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies PETG Sheet revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies PETG Sheet revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies PETG Sheet sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
  • Key companies PETG Sheet sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Eastman
  • SK
  • NUDEC
  • Perspex

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PETG Sheet Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PETG Sheet Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PETG Sheet Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PETG Sheet Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PETG Sheet Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PETG Sheet Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PETG Sheet Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PETG Sheet Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PETG Sheet Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PETG Sheet Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PETG Sheet Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PETG Sheet Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PETG Sheet Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETG Sheet Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PETG Sheet Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 PETG Sheet Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global PETG Sheet Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Extruded Grade PETG
4.1.3 Injection Molding Grade PETG

