Chlorobenzene Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Chlorobenzene is an aromatic organic compound with the chemical formula C6H5Cl.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chlorobenzene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Chlorobenzene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arkema SA

Henan Kaipu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bayer AG

Kureha Corporation

PPG Industries, Inc.

Jinhua Chemical (Group) Corporation

Nanjing Chemical Industry Co.Ltd, Solutia, Inc.

Tianjin Bohai Chemical Co. Ltd

Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry

JIANGSU YANGNONG CHEMICAL

Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Monochlorobenzene

Orthodichlorobenzene

Paradichlorobenzene

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Nitrochlorobenzenes

Polysulfone Polymers

Solvents

Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

Room Deodorants

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chlorobenzene market.

Chapter 1, to describe Chlorobenzene Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chlorobenzene, with sales, revenue, and price of Chlorobenzene, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chlorobenzene, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Chlorobenzene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chlorobenzene sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chlorobenzene Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Monochlorobenzene

1.2.2 Orthodichlorobenzene

1.2.3 Paradichlorobenzene

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Nitrochlorobenzenes

1.3.2 Polysulfone Polymers

1.3.3 Solvents

1.3.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide Resin

1.3.5 Room Deodorants

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

