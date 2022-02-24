Seed Treatment Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Seed Treatment Chemicals market was valued at 2966.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 3794.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chemical Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Seed Treatment Chemicals include BASF, Syngenta, Monsanto Company, Bayer CropScience, Platform Specialty Products, Nufarm, Advanced Biological Marketing, Bioworks and Chemtura Agrosolutions, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Seed Treatment Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chemical Products

Antimicrobial Products

Fungicidal Products

Other

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Corn

Soybean

Wheat

Canola

Cotton

Others

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Seed Treatment Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Seed Treatment Chemicals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Seed Treatment Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Seed Treatment Chemicals sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Seed Treatment Chemicals sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Syngenta

Monsanto Company

Bayer CropScience

Platform Specialty Products

Nufarm

Advanced Biological Marketing

Bioworks

Chemtura Agrosolutions

DuPont

Novozymes

Plant Health Care

Sumitomo Chemicals

Wolf Trax

