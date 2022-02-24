Steel Fiber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Steel Fiber market was valued at 1782.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2150 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Fibers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Fiber include Bekaert, Nippon Seisen, Green Steel Solana, Ribbon Technology, Green Steel Group, Ugitech, R.STAT, Sunshine and Huitong, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Steel Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel Fibers

Stainless Steel Fibers

Global Steel Fiber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Steel Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Concrete Construction

Refractory Industries

Global Steel Fiber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Steel Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Steel Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bekaert

Nippon Seisen

Green Steel Solana

Ribbon Technology

Green Steel Group

Ugitech

R.STAT

Sunshine

Huitong

Henan Green

Koolon

Swiit

Hebei Metal Fibre

Longyan Qianglong

Baoji Juyou

Fibercon International

STEWOLS INDIA

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Steel Fiber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Steel Fiber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Steel Fiber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Steel Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Steel Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Steel Fiber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Steel Fiber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Steel Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Steel Fiber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Steel Fiber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Steel Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Fiber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Fiber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Fiber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Fiber Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Steel Fiber Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Carbon Steel Fibers

4.1.3 Stainless Steel Fibers

