SBC Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Styrenic block copolymer is also known as SBC. They belong to the group of thermoplastic elastomers (TPE). TPE have rubber like properties and are processed as thermoplastics.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SBC in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The SBS segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Factors such as the growth in adhesive and compounding applications and the high adoption of polymer-modified asphalt for paving and roofing applications will contribute to the growth of the styrenic-butadiene-styrenic block copolymer market in the coming years.

As per this market research report, the paving and roofing application segment will hold the maximum share of the SBC market until 2027. The increasing usage of SBC for bitumen modification, growth in global population and high infrastructural investments will drive the growth of the market in this segment.

The worldwide market for SBC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

China Petrochemical Corporation

Dynasol

LCY Group

PolyOne

TSRC

Zeon Chemicals

LG Chemicals

Chevron Phillips

En Chuan Chemicals

JSR Corporation

Eastman Chemical

Kumho Petrochemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paving and Roofing

Footwear

Advanced Material

Other

