SBC and its Derivatives Market 2022 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2027

Styrenic block copolymers, commonly known as SBCs, belong to the family of thermoplastic elastomers. These polymers are consumed in bulk compared with other thermoplastic elastomers and exhibit properties similar to rubber, though they are processed as thermoplastics. They are added in additives and other high-performance polymeric compounds for the formulation of many products.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the SBC and its Derivatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The paving and roofing segment dominated the market. The demand for SBC for paving and roofing applications is driven by the growth in infrastructural development in emerging countries, including India. Asphalt or bitumen used for roofing and paving applications require polymer modifiers to meet temperature and property requirements. SBC is the most common polymer used for bitumen modification. The growth of the real estate market in several developing countries will further fuel the adoption of SBCs and their derivatives.

The worldwide market for SBC and its Derivatives is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2027, from xx million US$ in 2021, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dynasol

Sinopec

LCY Chemical

PolyOne

Versalis

A Schulman (Network Polymers)

Asahi Kasei Elastomers

BASF

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Chi Mei

Denka

En Chuan Chemical Industries

ExxonMobil

Firestone Polymers

Huntsman

JSR

Kumho Petrochemical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Paving and Roofing

Footwear

Advanced Material

Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global SBC and its Derivatives market.

Chapter 1, to describe SBC and its Derivatives Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of SBC and its Derivatives, with sales, revenue, and price of SBC and its Derivatives, in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2021;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of SBC and its Derivatives, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, SBC and its Derivatives market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2027;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SBC and its Derivatives sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of content

1 Market Overview

1.1 SBC and its Derivatives Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Styrenic-Butadiene-Styrenic (SBS)

1.2.2 Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers (HSBC)

1.2.3 Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Paving and Roofing

1.3.2 Footwear

1.3.3 Advanced Material

1.3.4 Adhesives, Sealants, and Coatings

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2017-2027)

