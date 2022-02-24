Agricultural Biostimulants Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Agricultural Biostimulants market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acid-Based Biostimulants Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Agricultural Biostimulants include BASF, Haifa, Novozymes, Isagro, Sapec Group, latform Specialty Products Corporation, Biolchim, Valagro and Koppert and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Agricultural Biostimulants manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acid-Based Biostimulants
- Extract-Based Biostimulants
- Seaweed Extracts
- Others
Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Soil
- Foliar
- Seed
- Other
Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Agricultural Biostimulants revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Agricultural Biostimulants revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Agricultural Biostimulants sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Agricultural Biostimulants sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- BASF
- Haifa
- Novozymes
- Isagro
- Sapec Group
- latform Specialty Products Corporation
- Biolchim
- Valagro
- Koppert
- Italpollina
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Agricultural Biostimulants Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Agricultural Biostimulants Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Agricultural Biostimulants Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Agricultural Biostimulants Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Agricultural Biostimulants Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Agricultural Biostimulants Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Agricultural Biostimulants Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Agricultural Biostimulants Companies
