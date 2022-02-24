Wire and Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Wire and Cable market was valued at 151050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 176200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Electric Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Wire and Cable include Southwire, General Cable, Superior Essex, Commscope, Rea, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Grupo Condumex and Corning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Wire and Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Wire and Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wire and Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Electric Wire
- Magnet Wire
- Fiber Wire
- Aluminum Cable
- Copper Cable
- Metallic Liquidtight Flexible
- Non-Metallic Liquidtight Flexible
Global Wire and Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wire and Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Wire for Building
- Wire for Power Utility
- Wire for Data Communication
- Cable for Industrial Specialty
- Cable for Commercial Use
- Flexible Conduit for Commercial Use
- Flexible Conduit for Industrial Specialty
Global Wire and Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Wire and Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Wire and Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Wire and Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Wire and Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Wire and Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Southwire
- General Cable
- Superior Essex
- Commscope
- Rea
- Prysmian Group
- Nexans
- Grupo Condumex
- Corning
- Sumitomo Electric Industries
- Belden
- Furukawa Electric
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Wire and Cable Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Wire and Cable Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Wire and Cable Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Wire and Cable Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Wire and Cable Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Wire and Cable Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Wire and Cable Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Wire and Cable Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Wire and Cable Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Wire and Cable Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Wire and Cable Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Wire and Cable Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Wire and Cable Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire and Cable Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Wire and Cable Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Wire and Cable Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Wire and Cable Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Electric Wire
