Wire and Cable Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Wire and Cable market was valued at 151050 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 176200 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Electric Wire Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wire and Cable include Southwire, General Cable, Superior Essex, Commscope, Rea, Prysmian Group, Nexans, Grupo Condumex and Corning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wire and Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wire and Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire and Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Electric Wire

Magnet Wire

Fiber Wire

Aluminum Cable

Copper Cable

Metallic Liquidtight Flexible

Non-Metallic Liquidtight Flexible

Global Wire and Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire and Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Wire for Building

Wire for Power Utility

Wire for Data Communication

Cable for Industrial Specialty

Cable for Commercial Use

Flexible Conduit for Commercial Use

Flexible Conduit for Industrial Specialty

Global Wire and Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Wire and Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wire and Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wire and Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Wire and Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Wire and Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Southwire

General Cable

Superior Essex

Commscope

Rea

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Grupo Condumex

Corning

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Belden

Furukawa Electric

