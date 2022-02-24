Ion-exchange Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Ion-exchange Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/128220/global-ionexchange-resin-market-2022-2028-754

Cation Exchange Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ion-exchange Resin include Dow Chemical, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Resintech, Samyang, Finex Oy, Suqing Group(Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) and Zhejiang Zhengguang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ion-exchange Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ion-exchange Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cation Exchange Resin

Anion Exchange Resin

Global Ion-exchange Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Production of High Purity Water

Other

Global Ion-exchange Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ion-exchange Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ion-exchange Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ion-exchange Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Ion-exchange Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Dow Chemical

Lanxess

Mitsubishi Chemical

Purolite

Resintech

Samyang

Finex Oy

Suqing Group(Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant)

Zhejiang Zhengguang

Jiangsu Success

Shanghai Resin

Zibo Dongda Chem

Suzhou Bojie

Hebi Juxing

Jiangsu Linhai Resin

Sunresin

Dongyang Mingzhu

Wandong

Xian Dianli

The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University

Tiangang

Sanxing Resin

Kairui Chemical

Shanghai Huazhen

Zhengda Lanxing

Langfang Shengquan

Pure Resin

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/128220/global-ionexchange-resin-market-2022-2028-754

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ion-exchange Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ion-exchange Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ion-exchange Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ion-exchange Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ion-exchange Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ion-exchange Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ion-exchange Resin Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ion-exchange Resin Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ion-exchange Resin Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/