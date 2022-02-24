Ion-exchange Resin Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Ion-exchange Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cation Exchange Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ion-exchange Resin include Dow Chemical, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Resintech, Samyang, Finex Oy, Suqing Group(Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant) and Zhejiang Zhengguang, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ion-exchange Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ion-exchange Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cation Exchange Resin
- Anion Exchange Resin
Global Ion-exchange Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Water Treatment
- Food Industry
- Production of High Purity Water
- Other
Global Ion-exchange Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ion-exchange Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ion-exchange Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ion-exchange Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Ion-exchange Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Dow Chemical
- Lanxess
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Purolite
- Resintech
- Samyang
- Finex Oy
- Suqing Group(Former Jiangyin Organic Chemical Plant)
- Zhejiang Zhengguang
- Jiangsu Success
- Shanghai Resin
- Zibo Dongda Chem
- Suzhou Bojie
- Hebi Juxing
- Jiangsu Linhai Resin
- Sunresin
- Dongyang Mingzhu
- Wandong
- Xian Dianli
- The Chemical Plant Of Nankai University
- Tiangang
- Sanxing Resin
- Kairui Chemical
- Shanghai Huazhen
- Zhengda Lanxing
- Langfang Shengquan
- Pure Resin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ion-exchange Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ion-exchange Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ion-exchange Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ion-exchange Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ion-exchange Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ion-exchange Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ion-exchange Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ion-exchange Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ion-exchange Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ion-exchange Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ion-exchange Resin Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ion-exchange Resin Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
