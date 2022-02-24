EPDM and SSBR Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global EPDM and SSBR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EPDM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EPDM and SSBR include Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Global Chemical, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, China Petro(Jilin), Firestone, Goodyear and Asahi Kase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the EPDM and SSBR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EPDM and SSBR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global EPDM and SSBR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- EPDM
- SSBR
Global EPDM and SSBR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global EPDM and SSBR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Tires
- Medical Equipment
- Rubber Hose
- Cables
- Others
Global EPDM and SSBR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global EPDM and SSBR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies EPDM and SSBR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies EPDM and SSBR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies EPDM and SSBR sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies EPDM and SSBR sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Kumhopolychem
- Mitsui Chemical
- Sumitomo Chemical
- SK Global Chemical
- NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc
- China Petro(Jilin)
- Firestone
- Goodyear
- Asahi Kase
- DOW
- Michelin
- Sumitomo
- Sibur
- JSR
- Dynasol
- Goodyear
- Polimeri Europa
- ZEON
- Kumho Petrochemical
- Chi Mei
- SINOPEC
- CNPC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 EPDM and SSBR Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global EPDM and SSBR Overall Market Size
2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top EPDM and SSBR Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global EPDM and SSBR Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Companies
3.5 Global EPDM and SSBR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPDM and SSBR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers EPDM and SSBR Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM and SSBR Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPDM and SSBR Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM and SSBR Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 EPDM
4.1.3 SSBR
