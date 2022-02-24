EPDM and SSBR Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global EPDM and SSBR market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/128221/global-epdm-ssbr-market-2022-2028-36

EPDM Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EPDM and SSBR include Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Global Chemical, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, China Petro(Jilin), Firestone, Goodyear and Asahi Kase, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the EPDM and SSBR manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EPDM and SSBR Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EPDM and SSBR Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EPDM

SSBR

Global EPDM and SSBR Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EPDM and SSBR Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tires

Medical Equipment

Rubber Hose

Cables

Others

Global EPDM and SSBR Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global EPDM and SSBR Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EPDM and SSBR revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EPDM and SSBR revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EPDM and SSBR sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies EPDM and SSBR sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kumhopolychem

Mitsui Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical

SK Global Chemical

NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

China Petro(Jilin)

Firestone

Goodyear

Asahi Kase

DOW

Michelin

Sumitomo

Sibur

JSR

Dynasol

Goodyear

Polimeri Europa

ZEON

Kumho Petrochemical

Chi Mei

SINOPEC

CNPC

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/128221/global-epdm-ssbr-market-2022-2028-36

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 EPDM and SSBR Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global EPDM and SSBR Overall Market Size

2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top EPDM and SSBR Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global EPDM and SSBR Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Companies

3.5 Global EPDM and SSBR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 EPDM and SSBR Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers EPDM and SSBR Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM and SSBR Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 EPDM and SSBR Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 EPDM and SSBR Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 EPDM

4.1.3 SSBR

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/