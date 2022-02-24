Polyster Geogrid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Polyster Geogrid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular-Tow Geogrid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polyster Geogrid include Maccaferri(IT), Tensar(US), NAUE Secugrid(GE), Tencate(NL), GEO Fabrics(AU), Huesker(GE), TechFab(ID), TENAX(IT) and GSE(US), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polyster Geogrid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyster Geogrid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polyster Geogrid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular-Tow Geogrid

Large-Tow Geogrid

Global Polyster Geogrid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polyster Geogrid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Highway and Railway

Bridge

Slope Protection

Others

Global Polyster Geogrid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Polyster Geogrid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polyster Geogrid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polyster Geogrid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polyster Geogrid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Polyster Geogrid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Maccaferri(IT)

Tensar(US)

NAUE Secugrid(GE)

Tencate(NL)

GEO Fabrics(AU)

Huesker(GE)

TechFab(ID)

TENAX(IT)

GSE(US)

Strata Geosystem(US)

Nilex(CA)

Atarfil(SP)

TITAN(CA)

Synteen(US)

Polyfabrics(AU)

Wrekin(UK)

Bonar(UK)

ACE(US)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polyster Geogrid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polyster Geogrid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polyster Geogrid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polyster Geogrid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polyster Geogrid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polyster Geogrid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polyster Geogrid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polyster Geogrid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polyster Geogrid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polyster Geogrid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polyster Geogrid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polyster Geogrid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polyster Geogrid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyster Geogrid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polyster Geogrid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polyster Geogrid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polyster Geogrid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

