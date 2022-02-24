Cold Seal Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Cold Seal Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Water Based Cold Seal Adhesives Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cold Seal Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Dural Industries, Bond Tech Industries, Sika Automotive GmbH and DIC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Cold Seal Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Water Based Cold Seal Adhesives

Solvent Based Cold Seal Adhesives

Solvent Less Cold Seal Adhesives

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging

Medical Packaging

Industrial Packaging

Other

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cold Seal Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cold Seal Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cold Seal Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Cold Seal Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Dural Industries

Bond Tech Industries

Sika Automotive GmbH

DIC Corporation

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Cold Seal Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Cold Seal Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Cold Seal Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Cold Seal Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cold Seal Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Cold Seal Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Seal Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cold Seal Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cold Seal Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

