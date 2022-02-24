Shape Memory Alloy Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Shape Memory Alloy market was valued at 767.3 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1509 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nickel-Titanium(Ni-Ti) Shape Memory Alloys Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Shape Memory Alloy include Nitinol Devices & Components, SAES Getters, Johnson Matthey, ATI, Fort Wayne Metals, Metalwerks PMD, Johnson Matthey, Furukawa and Nippon Seisen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Shape Memory Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nickel-Titanium(Ni-Ti) Shape Memory Alloys

Copper Based Shape Memory Alloys

Fe Based Shape Memory Alloys

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Aircraft

Automotive

Home Appliance

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Shape Memory Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Shape Memory Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Shape Memory Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Shape Memory Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Shape Memory Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nitinol Devices & Components

SAES Getters

Johnson Matthey

ATI

Fort Wayne Metals

Metalwerks PMD

Furukawa

Nippon Seisen

Dynalloy

Ultimate NiTi Technologies

Grikin

PEIER Tech

Saite Metal

Seemine

Smart

Baoji Seabird Metal

GEE

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Shape Memory Alloy Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Shape Memory Alloy Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Shape Memory Alloy Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Shape Memory Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Shape Memory Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Shape Memory Alloy Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Shape Memory Alloy Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Shape Memory Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Shape Memory Alloy Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Shape Memory Alloy Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Shape Memory Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Shape Memory Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Shape Memory Alloy Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape Memory Alloy Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Shape Memory Alloy Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Shape Memory Alloy Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

