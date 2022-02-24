Bamboo Floor Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Bamboo Floor market was valued at 1385 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1736.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

1*2 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bamboo Floor include CHOHO, SINOHCON, Power Dekor, DASSO, lvya, Jlin, Tongxingzhuyuan, Fujian Homelegend Bamboo &Wood Co., Ltd. and BCD Technology Co., Ltd. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bamboo Floor manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bamboo Floor Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Bamboo Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

1*2

2*2

Other

Global Bamboo Floor Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Bamboo Floor Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Home Use

Company

Government

Other

Global Bamboo Floor Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Bamboo Floor Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bamboo Floor revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bamboo Floor revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bamboo Floor sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Bamboo Floor sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHOHO

SINOHCON

Power Dekor

DASSO

lvya

Jlin

Tongxingzhuyuan

Fujian Homelegend Bamboo &Wood Co., Ltd.

BCD Technology Co., Ltd.

Sihe

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bamboo Floor Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bamboo Floor Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bamboo Floor Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bamboo Floor Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bamboo Floor Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bamboo Floor Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bamboo Floor Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bamboo Floor Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bamboo Floor Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bamboo Floor Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bamboo Floor Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bamboo Floor Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bamboo Floor Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Floor Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bamboo Floor Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bamboo Floor Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Bamboo Floor Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 1*2

4.1.3 2*2

4.1.4 Other

