Heavy Machinery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The global Heavy Machinery market was valued at 529960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 652010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Complete Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heavy Machinery include Daimler Trucks, Volvo, Paccar, MAN Group, Scania, IVECO, OSHKOSH, Hino and Isuzu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Heavy Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heavy Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Heavy Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Complete Vehicle
- Incomplete Vehicle
- Semitrailer Vehicle
Global Heavy Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Heavy Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Firefighting
- Construction
- Forestry
- Agriculture
- Military
- Other
Global Heavy Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Heavy Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Heavy Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Heavy Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Heavy Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Heavy Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Daimler Trucks
- Volvo
- Paccar
- MAN Group
- Scania
- IVECO
- OSHKOSH
- Hino
- Isuzu
- Navistar
- Rosenbauer
- KAMAZ
- Dongfeng
- SINOTRUK
- FAW
- Foton
- Shacman
- JAC
- SAIC-IVECO HONGYAN
- CAMC
- DAYUN
- BEIBEN TRUCKS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heavy Machinery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heavy Machinery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heavy Machinery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heavy Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heavy Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heavy Machinery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heavy Machinery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heavy Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heavy Machinery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heavy Machinery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heavy Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Machinery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Machinery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Machinery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Machinery Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Heavy Machinery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 202
