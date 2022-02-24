Heavy Machinery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Heavy Machinery market was valued at 529960 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 652010 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Complete Vehicle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heavy Machinery include Daimler Trucks, Volvo, Paccar, MAN Group, Scania, IVECO, OSHKOSH, Hino and Isuzu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heavy Machinery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Heavy Machinery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heavy Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Complete Vehicle

Incomplete Vehicle

Semitrailer Vehicle

Global Heavy Machinery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heavy Machinery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Firefighting

Construction

Forestry

Agriculture

Military

Other

Global Heavy Machinery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Heavy Machinery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heavy Machinery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heavy Machinery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heavy Machinery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Heavy Machinery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Daimler Trucks

Volvo

Paccar

MAN Group

Scania

IVECO

OSHKOSH

Hino

Isuzu

Navistar

Rosenbauer

KAMAZ

Dongfeng

SINOTRUK

FAW

Foton

Shacman

JAC

SAIC-IVECO HONGYAN

CAMC

DAYUN

BEIBEN TRUCKS

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Heavy Machinery Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Heavy Machinery Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Heavy Machinery Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Heavy Machinery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Heavy Machinery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Heavy Machinery Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Heavy Machinery Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Heavy Machinery Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Heavy Machinery Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Heavy Machinery Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Heavy Machinery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heavy Machinery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Heavy Machinery Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Machinery Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heavy Machinery Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heavy Machinery Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Heavy Machinery Market Size Markets, 2021 & 202

