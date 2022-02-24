Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Image Guided Surgical Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Image Guided Surgical Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Image Guided Surgical Equipment market was valued at 3773.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4833.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Computed Tomography Scanners Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Image Guided Surgical Equipment include GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Analogic, Brainlab AG, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG and Stryker and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Image Guided Surgical Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Computed Tomography Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Endoscope

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Positron Emission Tomography

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heart Surgery

Neurosurgery

Surgical Oncology

Other

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Image Guided Surgical Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Image Guided Surgical Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Image Guided Surgical Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Image Guided Surgical Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Olympus Corporation

Medtronic

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Analogic

Brainlab AG

KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

Stryker

Varian Medical Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Image Guided Surgical Equipment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Image Guided Surgical Equipment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Image Guided Surgical Equipment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Image Guided Surgical Equipment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Image Guided Surgical Equipment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Image Guided Surgical Eq

