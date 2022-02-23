News

Global Steel Forging for Automotive Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Steel Forging for Automotive market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Steel Forging for Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Bearing
  • Crankshaft
  • Piston
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

By Company

  • GKN
  • EL Forge Limited
  • ThyssenKrupp
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • American AxleManufacturing Holdings
  • Precision Castparts
  • Ellwood Group
  • ATI Ladish Forging
  • FRISA
  • NTN Corporation
  • Scot Forge
  • Sumitomo
  • Kisaan Steels
  • Happy Forgings
  • Bharat Forge Limited

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Steel Forging for Automotive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bearing
1.2.3 Crankshaft
1.2.4 Piston
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Passenger Car
1.3.3 Commercial Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Production
2.1 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Steel Forging for Automotive Sales

Tags
