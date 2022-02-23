Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Surface Fire Protection Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Fire Protection Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solvent-Based Coatings
- Water-Based Coatings
- Powder Coatings
Segment by Application
- Building
- Automotive
- Residential
- Ship
- Other
By Company
- RPM International
- Akzo Nobel
- Masco
- Jotun
- DuPont
- Contego International
- BASF
- No-Burn
- Kansai Paints
- Nullifire
- Sherwin Williams
- Pyrotech
- Asian Paints
- Flame Control Coatings
- Hempel
- Firefree Coatings
- Carpoly
- Diamond-Vogel
- Chugoku Marine Paints
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Surface Fire Protection Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent-Based Coatings
1.2.3 Water-Based Coatings
1.2.4 Powder Coatings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Residential
1.3.5 Ship
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Production
2.1 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Revenue by Region: 2
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Surface Fire Protection Coating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027
Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Surface Fire Protection Coating Market Research Report 2021
Covid-19 Impact on Global Surface and Fire Protection Coating Market Research Report 2020