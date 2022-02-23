Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Turbomolecular Pumps
Turbomolecular Pumps market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turbomolecular Pumps market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Magnetically Suspended Type
- Oil Lubricated Type
- Others
Segment by Application
- Industrial Vacuum Processing
- Nanotechnology Instruments
- Analytical Instrumentation
- Others
By Company
- Edwards
- Pfeiffer
- Osaka Vacuum, Ltd.
- KYKY Vacuum
- Ulvac
- Shimadzu Corporation
- Ebara Technologies, Inc
- Leybold
- Busch
- Agilent Turbomolecular
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Turbomolecular Pumps Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Magnetically Suspended Type
1.2.3 Oil Lubricated Type
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial Vacuum Processing
1.3.3 Nanotechnology Instruments
1.3.4 Analytical Instrumentation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Production
2.1 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
2.10 South America
2.11 Middle East & Africa
3 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Turbomolecular Pumps Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
