Global Compound Semiconductor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Compound Semiconductor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Compound Semiconductor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

Gallium Nitride (GaN)

Silicon Carbide (SiC)

Others

Segment by Application

Electronic Components

Photonic Device

Optoelectronic Devices

Integrated Circuit

By Company

IQE PLC

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SCIOCS

Mitsubishi Chemical

Sanan Optoelectronics

DuPont

Shin-Etsu Chemical

DOWA

Freiberger

JX Nippon Mining & Metals

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan(China)

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Compound Semiconductor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Gallium Arsenide (GaAs)

1.2.3 Gallium Nitride (GaN)

1.2.4 Silicon Carbide (SiC)

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Electronic Components

1.3.3 Photonic Device

1.3.4 Optoelectronic Devices

1.3.5 Integrated Circuit

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Compound Semiconductor Production

2.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Compound Semiconductor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 Taiwan(China)

3 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Compound Semiconductor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Compound Semiconductor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

