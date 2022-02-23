Global Auto Glass Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Auto Glass market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auto Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Laminated Glass

Tempered Glass

Others

Segment by Application

Automobile Manufacturer

Automobile Afermarket

By Company

AGC

NSG

Saint-Gobain

FuYao

Guardian

PGW

XinYi

TAIWAN Glass

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auto Glass Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Auto Glass Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Laminated Glass

1.2.3 Tempered Glass

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Auto Glass Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Automobile Manufacturer

1.3.3 Automobile Afermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Auto Glass Production

2.1 Global Auto Glass Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Auto Glass Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Auto Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Auto Glass Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Auto Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Auto Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Auto Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Auto Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Auto Glass Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Auto Glass Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Auto Glass Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Auto Glass by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Auto Glass Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Auto Glass Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

