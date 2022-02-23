Global Automotive Control Arm Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Control Arm
Automotive Control Arm market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Control Arm market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Stamped Steel Control Arms
- Cast Iron Control Arms
- Cast Aluminum Control Arms
Segment by Application
- Multi-Link Suspension
- Double Wishbone Suspension
- Others
By Company
- ZF
- TRW
- Magna
- Yorozu
- Hyundai Mobis
- Magneti Marelli
- Thyssenkrupp
- CTE
- Bharat Forge
- Tower
- GMB
- Benteler
- Martinrea
- OCAP
- Fetch
- ACDelco
- Wang Jin Machinery
- Wanxiang Qianchao
- ZF FAWER
- Hetian Automotive
- Huabang Machinery
- RuiTai
- FYCC
- Jinjiang Machinery
- Teenray
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Middle East & Africa
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Control Arm Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Stamped Steel Control Arms
1.2.3 Cast Iron Control Arms
1.2.4 Cast Aluminum Control Arms
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Multi-Link Suspension
1.3.3 Double Wishbone Suspension
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Control Arm Production
2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
