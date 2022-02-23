Global Automotive Control Arm Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Automotive Control Arm market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Control Arm market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Stamped Steel Control Arms

Cast Iron Control Arms

Cast Aluminum Control Arms

Segment by Application

Multi-Link Suspension

Double Wishbone Suspension

Others

By Company

ZF

TRW

Magna

Yorozu

Hyundai Mobis

Magneti Marelli

Thyssenkrupp

CTE

Bharat Forge

Tower

GMB

Benteler

Martinrea

OCAP

Fetch

ACDelco

Wang Jin Machinery

Wanxiang Qianchao

ZF FAWER

Hetian Automotive

Huabang Machinery

RuiTai

FYCC

Jinjiang Machinery

Teenray

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Middle East & Africa

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Control Arm Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Stamped Steel Control Arms

1.2.3 Cast Iron Control Arms

1.2.4 Cast Aluminum Control Arms

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Multi-Link Suspension

1.3.3 Double Wishbone Suspension

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Automotive Control Arm Production

2.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Automotive Control Arm Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Automotive Control Arm Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

