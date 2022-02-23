News

Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

FEP Coated Polyimide Film

FEP Coated Polyimide Film market is segmented by Thickness and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global FEP Coated Polyimide Film market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Thickness and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Thickness

  • Thickness: 30-40 m
  • Thickness: 50-75 m
  • Thickness: 100-125 m
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Aerospace
  • Electronics
  • Energy
  • Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • DuPont
  • Kaneka
  • Changshu Zhongxun Space Flight
  • Suzhou Kying Industrial Materials
  • Saint-Gobain
  • Jiangsu Yabao
  • Jinggong Insulation Material
  • Changshu Huaqiang
  • Sheldahl
  • Changshu Liantang
  • Di’ao Insulating Material
  • Dongguan Meixin
  • WJF Chemicals

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 FEP Coated Polyimide Film Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Thickness
1.2.1 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Market Size by Thickness, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Thickness: 30-40 ?m
1.2.3 Thickness: 50-75 ?m
1.2.4 Thickness: 100-125 ?m
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Electronics
1.3.4 Energy
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Production
2.1 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Production by Region
2.3.1 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global FEP Coated Polyimide Film Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

