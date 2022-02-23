Global Leather Goods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Leather Goods
Leather Goods market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leather Goods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Natural Leather Goods
- Artificial Leather Goods
Segment by Application
- Footwear
- Gloves
- Clothing
- Vehicle Upholstery
- Furniture Upholstery
- Luggage and Other Leather Goods
By Company
- LVMH
- Kering
- Tapestry
- Hermes
- Burberry
- Prada Group
- Richemont Group
- Belle
- Natuzzi
- Hugo Boss
- Salvatore Ferragamo
- CHANEL
- AoKang
- Red Dragonfly
- Fossil Group
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Leather Goods Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Leather Goods
1.2.3 Artificial Leather Goods
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Gloves
1.3.4 Clothing
1.3.5 Vehicle Upholstery
1.3.6 Furniture Upholstery
1.3.7 Luggage and Other Leather Goods
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Leather Goods Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Leather Goods Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Leather Goods Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Leather Goods by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Leather Goods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Leather Goods Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/
Similar Reports:
2022-2027 Global and Regional Leather Luggage and Goods Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Leather Luggage and Goods Market Insights 2022, Global and Chinese Analysis and Forecast to 2027
2022-2027 Global and Regional Bovine Leather Goods Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version
Global Luxury Leather Goods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028