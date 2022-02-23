News

Global Leather Goods Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Leather Goods

Leather Goods market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Leather Goods market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Natural Leather Goods
  • Artificial Leather Goods

Segment by Application

  • Footwear
  • Gloves
  • Clothing
  • Vehicle Upholstery
  • Furniture Upholstery
  • Luggage and Other Leather Goods

By Company

  • LVMH
  • Kering
  • Tapestry
  • Hermes
  • Burberry
  • Prada Group
  • Richemont Group
  • Belle
  • Natuzzi
  • Hugo Boss
  • Salvatore Ferragamo
  • CHANEL
  • AoKang
  • Red Dragonfly
  • Fossil Group

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Leather Goods Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Natural Leather Goods
1.2.3 Artificial Leather Goods
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Leather Goods Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Footwear
1.3.3 Gloves
1.3.4 Clothing
1.3.5 Vehicle Upholstery
1.3.6 Furniture Upholstery
1.3.7 Luggage and Other Leather Goods
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Leather Goods Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Leather Goods Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Leather Goods Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Leather Goods by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Leather Goods Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Leather Goods Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Leather Goods Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

grandresearchstore
