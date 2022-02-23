Global Mixed Xylene Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Mixed Xylene
Mixed Xylene market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Mixed Xylene market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Solvent Grade
- Isomer Grade
Segment by Application
- Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene
- Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive
- Used in the Production of Polymers
- Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel
By Company
- ExxonMobil
- BP
- SK global chemical
- Total
- Shell
- Taiyo Oil
- Idemitsu
- COSMO OIL
- Citgo
- Valero
- GS Caltex
- PEMEX
- MRPL
- Galp Energia
- Marathon Petroleum Corporation
- YNCC
- YPF
- LOTTE CHEMICAL
- Sinopec
- CNPC
- CNOOC
- Fujia Group
- FREP
- Qingdao Lidong Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Middle East & Africa
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Mixed Xylene Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Solvent Grade
1.2.3 Isomer Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Used as a Solvent and Raw Material of Paraxylene
1.3.3 Used as a Solvent in the Printing, Rubber, Leather Industries and Aviation Gasoline Additive
1.3.4 Used in the Production of Polymers
1.3.5 Used as a Cleaning Agent for Steel
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Mixed Xylene Production
2.1 Global Mixed Xylene Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Mixed Xylene Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Mixed Xylene Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 South Korea
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Global Mixed Xylene Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Mixed Xylene Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Mixed Xylene Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
