Global Tenodesis Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Tenodesis Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Tenodesis Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Arthroscopic Biceps Tendon Repair
  • Open Biceps Tendon Repair
  • Mini-Open Biceps Tendon Repair

Segment by Application

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Company

  • Arthrex
  • DePuy Mitek
  • Regeneration Technologies
  • LifeNet Health
  • Stryker
  • Tissue Regenix
  • Synthasome
  • Parcus Medical
  • MedShape
  • Osiris Therapeutics
  • Rotation Medical
  • Smith & Nephew
  • Musculoskeletal Transplant Foundation(MTF)
  • Verocel
  • Artelon
  • Zimmer Biomet

By Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Tenodesis Devices Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Tenodesis Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Arthroscopic Biceps Tendon Repair
1.2.3 Open Biceps Tendon Repair
1.2.4 Mini-Open Biceps Tendon Repair
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Tenodesis Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Tenodesis Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Tenodesis Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tenodesis Devices Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Tenodesis Devices Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Tenodesis Devices Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Tenodesis Devices by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Tenodesis Devices Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Tenodesis Devices Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Tenodesis Devices Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Tenodesis Devices Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Tenodesis Devices Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
