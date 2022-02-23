Global Automotive Tyre Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Automotive Tyre
Automotive Tyre market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Tyre market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- OE Tyres
- Replacement Tyres
Segment by Application
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Vehicle
By Company
- Bridgestone
- GoodYear
- Continental
- Michelin
- Sumitomo
- Hankook
- Pirelli
- Yokohama
- Zhongce Rubber
- Toyo Tire Corporation
- Cooper Tire
- Apollo Tyres
- KUMHO TIRES
- Linglong Tire
- MRF
- Cheng Shin Rubber (Maxxis)
- Sailun Group
- Nokian Tyres
- Triangle Tire Group
- JK TYRE
- AEOLUS TYRE
- Giti
- Nexen Tire
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Automotive Tyre Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Automotive Tyre Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 OE Tyres
1.2.3 Replacement Tyres
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicle
1.3.3 Passenger Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Automotive Tyre Production
2.1 Global Automotive Tyre Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Automotive Tyre Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Automotive Tyre Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
2.9 India
3 Global Automotive Tyre Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Automotive Tyre Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Automotive Tyre Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Automotive Tyre by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Automotive Tyre Revenue by Region
