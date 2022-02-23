Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate
Diethylhexyl 2,6-naphthalate (DEHN, tradename Corapan TQ) is used as a photostabilizer for a widely-used UV-A absorber, butylmethoxydibenzoylmethane (BMDBM).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate in global, including the following market information:
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reagent Grade Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate include Symrise, Vigon International and Docs & Support, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Reagent Grade
- Food Grade
- Chemical Grade
- Other
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Emollients
- Cosmetics
- Other
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Symrise
- Vigon International
- Docs & Support
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Diethylhexyl 2,6-Naphthalate Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/