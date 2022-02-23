Global Metal Coating Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Metal Coating market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metal Coating market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Liquid Coating
- Powder Coating
Segment by Application
- Building & Construction
- Automotive & Transportation
- Consumer Goods & Appliances
- Marine and Protective Coatings
- Others
By Company
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Axalta Coating Systems
- Akzonobel N.V.
- The Valspar Corporation
- BASF SE
- Dupont
- Kansai Paint Chemical Ltd
- The Beckers Group
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- Wacker Chemie AG
- United Metal Coating LLC
- AFP Metal Products
- Mondi PLC.
- Bobst Group Sa
- ICI Paints
- NOF Metal Coatings
- Guangzhou Cm Paint & Coating Co., Ltd
- Magni Industries, Inc
- Jinhu Color Powder Coating Co.,Ltd
- CMP Group
- Alucoil LLC
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Metal Coating Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Liquid Coating
1.2.3 Powder Coating
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Metal Coating Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Building & Construction
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Consumer Goods & Appliances
1.3.5 Marine and Protective Coatings
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Metal Coating Production
2.1 Global Metal Coating Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Metal Coating Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Metal Coating Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Metal Coating Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Metal Coating Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Metal Coating Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Metal Coating Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Metal Coating Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Metal Coating Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Metal Coating Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Metal Coating Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Metal Coating by Region (2023-2028)
