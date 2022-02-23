Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Chelate Fertilizer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chelate Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Primary Nutrients

Secondary Nutrients

Micronutrients

Segment by Application

Soil

Foliar

Fertigation

Others

By Company

BASF SE

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Syngenta AG

Nufarm Limited

Haifa Chemicals Ltd.

Aries Agro Limited

Van Iperen International

Valagro SPA

Protex International

Deretil Agronutritional

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Chelate Fertilizer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Primary Nutrients

1.2.3 Secondary Nutrients

1.2.4 Micronutrients

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Soil

1.3.3 Foliar

1.3.4 Fertigation

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production

2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales by Region (2017-2022)

