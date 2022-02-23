Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Chelate Fertilizer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chelate Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Primary Nutrients
- Secondary Nutrients
- Micronutrients
Segment by Application
- Soil
- Foliar
- Fertigation
- Others
By Company
- BASF SE
- Akzo Nobel N.V.
- Syngenta AG
- Nufarm Limited
- Haifa Chemicals Ltd.
- Aries Agro Limited
- Van Iperen International
- Valagro SPA
- Protex International
- Deretil Agronutritional
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Chelate Fertilizer Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Primary Nutrients
1.2.3 Secondary Nutrients
1.2.4 Micronutrients
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Soil
1.3.3 Foliar
1.3.4 Fertigation
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production
2.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Chelate Fertilizer Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Chelate Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Chelate Fertilizer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Chelate Fertilizer Sales by Region (2017-2022)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/