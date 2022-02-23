Global Building Sealant Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Building Sealant market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Sealant market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Silicone
- Polyurethane
- Polysulfide
- Others
Segment by Application
- Glazing
- Flooring & Joining
- Sanitary & Kitchen
- Others
By Company
- 3M
- Bostik SA
- Sika AG
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
- H.B. Fuller
- BASF SE
- The DOW Chemical Company
- Wacker Chemie AG
- General Electric Company
- Konishi Co., Ltd.
- Mapei SPA
- Asian Paints Limited
- Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building Sealant Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Silicone
1.2.3 Polyurethane
1.2.4 Polysulfide
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building Sealant Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Glazing
1.3.3 Flooring & Joining
1.3.4 Sanitary & Kitchen
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Building Sealant Production
2.1 Global Building Sealant Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Building Sealant Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Building Sealant Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building Sealant Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Building Sealant Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Building Sealant Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building Sealant Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Building Sealant Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Building Sealant Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Building Sealant Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Building Sealant Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Building Sealant by Region (2023-2028)
