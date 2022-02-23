Global Turmerone Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Turmerone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Turmerone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Pharmaceutical Grade
- Food Grade
- Others
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Cosmetics
By Company
- Synthite Ind
- Sabinsa
- Indena
- Biomax
- K.Patel Phyto
- Arjuna
- Naturite
- Konark
- Hindustan Mint & Agro Products
- Helmigs
- Star Hi Herbs
- Guangye Natural
- Arpan
- Zhongda Bio
- Chenguang Biotech
- Tianxu Biotech
- Tairui Biotech
- Ningbo Herb
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
