Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Rigid Vinyl Film (PVC Film) is a thermoplastic polymer used in construction, food and non-food packaging, signage, and bank, gift, or loyalty cards. PVC is known for its excellent flame retardance, strength, and impact resistance.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/125002/global-rigid-vinyl-film-market-2022-2028-283

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Clear Rigid Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film include Tekra, Piedmont Plastics, Grafix Plastics, Curbell Plastics, Teknor Apex, Xcel Products, South Asia Plastics, Mark Products and Emco Industrial Plastics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Clear Rigid Vinyl

Opaque Rigid Vinyl

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Printing & Lamination

Signage and Pop Displays

Construction

Protective Overlay

Offset Printed Cards

Other

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tekra

Piedmont Plastics

Grafix Plastics

Curbell Plastics

Teknor Apex

Xcel Products

South Asia Plastics

Mark Products

Emco Industrial Plastics

Adams Plastics

Ridout Plastics

Caprihans India Limited

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/125002/global-rigid-vinyl-film-market-2022-2028-283

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rigid Vinyl (PVC) Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/