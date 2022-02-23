Global Epoxy Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Epoxy Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Epoxy Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Liquid
- Solid
- Solution
Segment by Application
- Paints & Coatings
- Composites
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Others
By Company
- Olin Corporation
- Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
- Hexion Inc.
- Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- 3M Company
- BASF SE
- Sinopec Corporation
- Dow Coating Materials
- Solvay
- Henkel
- Nona composites
- Polyset Co Inc
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
