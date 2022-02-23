Polystyrene Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Polystyrene (PS) is a crystal clear, strong, and durable inexpensive thermoplastic. Films made from this material have excellent transparency, spark and gloss. They also have very good antistatic properties, high tear resistance and are generally printable.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polystyrene Film in global, including the following market information:

Global Polystyrene Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polystyrene Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polystyrene Film companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polystyrene Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

ThicknessBelow 50m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polystyrene Film include Tekra, Transcendia, Ohishi Sangyo, Multi-Pastics, Plastic Suppliers, Sigma-Aldrich and Cheever Specialty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Polystyrene Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polystyrene Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polystyrene Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

ThicknessBelow 50m

Thickness 50-100m

ThicknessAbove 100m

Global Polystyrene Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polystyrene Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics

Manufacturing

Food and Beverage

Other

Global Polystyrene Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polystyrene Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polystyrene Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polystyrene Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polystyrene Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polystyrene Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tekra

Transcendia

Ohishi Sangyo

Multi-Pastics

Plastic Suppliers

Sigma-Aldrich

Cheever Specialty

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Polystyrene Film Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Polystyrene Film Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Polystyrene Film Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Polystyrene Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Polystyrene Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Polystyrene Film Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Polystyrene Film Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Polystyrene Film Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Polystyrene Film Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Polystyrene Film Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Polystyrene Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Polystyrene Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Polystyrene Film Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene Film Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Polystyrene Film Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Polystyrene Film Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Polystyrene Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

