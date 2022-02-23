Drafting Film Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Drafting Film
Drafting film is a sturdier and more dimensionally stable substitute for drafting paper sometimes used for technical drawings, especially architectural drawings, and for art layout drawings, replacing drafting linen for these purposes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Drafting Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Drafting Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Drafting Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Drafting Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Drafting Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
One Side Matte Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Drafting Film include Grafix Plastics, Alvin and Prizma Graphics, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Drafting Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Drafting Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Drafting Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- One Side Matte
- Two Side Matte
Global Drafting Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Drafting Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Engineering
- Laser Cutting Fabrication
- Stencil Making
- Drawing and Mixed Media Applications
- Other
Global Drafting Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Drafting Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Drafting Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Drafting Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Drafting Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Drafting Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Grafix Plastics
- Alvin
- Prizma Graphics
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Drafting Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Drafting Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Drafting Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Drafting Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Drafting Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Drafting Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Drafting Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Drafting Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Drafting Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Drafting Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Drafting Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Drafting Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Drafting Film Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drafting Film Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Drafting Film Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Drafting Film Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Drafting Film Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 One Side Matte
4.1.3 Two Side Matte
