Global Flame-Retarded Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Flame-Retarded Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flame-Retarded Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Phenolic Resin
  • Polyester Resin
  • Epoxy Resin
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Building & Construction
  • Electrical & Electronic
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Others

By Company

  • Ashland Inc.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • BASF SE
  • Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC
  • Hexion Inc.
  • Polynt Composites
  • Olin Corporation
  • Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.
  • SI Group Inc.
  • AOC LLC

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flame-Retarded Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Phenolic Resin
1.2.3 Polyester Resin
1.2.4 Epoxy Resin
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Building & Construction
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronic
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Production
2.1 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flame-Retarded Resin Sales by Region

