Animal Gelatin Capsules Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Gelatin is an animal protein used to make capsules, which can deliver measured amounts of products. This report contains market size and forecasts of Animal Gelatin Capsules in global, including the following market information:

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Animal Gelatin Capsules companies in 2021 (%)

The global Animal Gelatin Capsules market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bovine Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Animal Gelatin Capsules include Captek, Amster Labs, Amway, Capsugel, Catalent, EuroCaps, ACG Worldwide, Roxlor LLC and Qualicaps, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Animal Gelatin Capsules manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bovine

Porcine

Piscine

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Health Supplements

Others

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Animal Gelatin Capsules revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Animal Gelatin Capsules revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Animal Gelatin Capsules sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Animal Gelatin Capsules sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Captek

Amster Labs

Amway

Capsugel

Catalent

EuroCaps

ACG Worldwide

Roxlor LLC

Qualicaps, Inc.

Suheung Co., Ltd.

Medi-Caps Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Animal Gelatin Capsules Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Animal Gelatin Capsules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Animal Gelatin Capsules Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Animal Gelatin Capsules Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Gelatin Capsules Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Animal Gelatin Capsules Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Animal Gelatin Capsules Companies

4 Sights by Product

