Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Omega-3 fatty acids are found in foods, such as fish and flaxseed, and in dietary supplements, such as fish oil. The three main omega-3 fatty acids are alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Omega-3 Fatty Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Omega-3 Fatty Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Omega-3 Fatty Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Marine Omega-3 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Omega-3 Fatty Acid include Amway, Nordic Naturals, Inc., Zymes LLC, BASF, DSM, Croda Health Care, Omega Protein, Orkla Health and Epax, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Omega-3 Fatty Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Marine Omega-3

Algae Omega-3

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Dietary Supplements

Fortified Food and Beverage

Infant Formula

Pharmaceuticals

Pet Foods

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Omega-3 Fatty Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Omega-3 Fatty Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Omega-3 Fatty Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Omega-3 Fatty Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amway

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Zymes LLC

BASF

DSM

Croda Health Care

Omega Protein

Orkla Health

Epax

GC Rieber Oils

LYSI

Maruha Nichiro Foods Inc.

Polaris

Golden Omega

Aker BioMarine

OLVEA Fish Oils

Solutex

KinOmega Biopharm

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Omega-3 Fatty Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Omega-3 Fatty Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Omega-3 Fatty Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Omega-3 Fatty Acid Market Size

