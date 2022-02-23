Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

News

Ceramicmatrix-Composite market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ceramicmatrix-Composite market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

 

  • Oxide/Oxide
  • SiC/SiC
  • Carbon/Carbon
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Transportation
  • Energy
  • Electrical & Electronic
  • Aerospace & Defense
  • Medical
  • Others

By Company

  • GE Aviation
  • Rolls-Royce PLC.
  • COI Ceramics Inc.
  • SGL Group
  • United Technologies
  • Ceramtec
  • Lancer Systems
  • Coorstek Inc.
  • Applied Thin Films, Inc.
  • Ultramet
  • Composites Horizons
  • Starfire Systems Inc.
  • Graftech International Ltd. (Fiber Materials Inc.)
  • Pyromeral Systems
  • 3M

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ceramicmatrix-Composite Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oxide/Oxide
1.2.3 SiC/SiC
1.2.4 Carbon/Carbon
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Energy
1.3.4 Electrical & Electronic
1.3.5 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.6 Medical
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Production
2.1 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ceramicmatrix-Composite Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

