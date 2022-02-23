Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Deep groove ball bearings are the most widely used bearing type and are particularly versatile. They have low friction and are optimized for low noise and low vibration which enables high rotational speeds.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Deep-groove Ball Bearings in global, including the following market information:

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Deep-groove Ball Bearings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Deep-groove Ball Bearings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single-Row Bearings Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Deep-groove Ball Bearings include SKF, NSK, Timken, JTEKT and Nachi Europe GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Deep-groove Ball Bearings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single-Row Bearings

Double-Row Bearings

Multi-Row Bearings

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household Appliances

Transportation Vehicles

Construction Machinery

Other

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Deep-groove Ball Bearings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Deep-groove Ball Bearings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Deep-groove Ball Bearings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Deep-groove Ball Bearings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SKF

NSK

Timken

JTEKT

Nachi Europe GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Deep-groove Ball Bearings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Deep-groove Ball Bearings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Deep-groove Ball Bearings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Deep-groove Ball Bearings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deep-groove Ball Bearings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Deep-groove Ball Bearings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Deep-groove Ball Bearing

