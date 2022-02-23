Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Angular Contact Ball Bearings
Angular contact ball bearings have inner and outer ring raceways that are displaced relative to each other in the direction of the bearing axis. This means that these bearings are designed to accommodate combined loads, i.e. simultaneously acting radial and axial loads.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Angular Contact Ball Bearings in global, including the following market information:
- Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Angular Contact Ball Bearings companies in 2021 (%)
The global Angular Contact Ball Bearings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
15° Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Angular Contact Ball Bearings include SKF, Timken, JTEKT, NSK, FAG, Nachi Europe GmbH and AST Bearings LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Angular Contact Ball Bearings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 15°
- 25°
- 30°
- 40°
- Other
Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Agriculture Machinery
- Engineering Machinery
- Automotive
- Other
Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- SKF
- Timken
- JTEKT
- NSK
- FAG
- Nachi Europe GmbH
- AST Bearings LLC
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Angular Contact Ball Bearings Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Angular Contact Ball Bearings Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Companies
