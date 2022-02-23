Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Angular contact ball bearings have inner and outer ring raceways that are displaced relative to each other in the direction of the bearing axis. This means that these bearings are designed to accommodate combined loads, i.e. simultaneously acting radial and axial loads.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Angular Contact Ball Bearings in global, including the following market information:

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Angular Contact Ball Bearings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Angular Contact Ball Bearings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

15° Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Angular Contact Ball Bearings include SKF, Timken, JTEKT, NSK, FAG, Nachi Europe GmbH and AST Bearings LLC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Angular Contact Ball Bearings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

15°

25°

30°

40°

Other

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Agriculture Machinery

Engineering Machinery

Automotive

Other

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Angular Contact Ball Bearings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

SKF

Timken

JTEKT

NSK

FAG

Nachi Europe GmbH

AST Bearings LLC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Angular Contact Ball Bearings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Angular Contact Ball Bearings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Angular Contact Ball Bearings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Angular Contact Ball Bearings Players in Global Market

