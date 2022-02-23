Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Anti-Corrosion Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Corrosion Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/127976/global-anticorrosion-resin-market-2028-736

Polyester Resin

Epoxy Resin

Vinyl Ester Resin

Other Resins

Segment by Application

Marine

Automotive & Transportation

Oil & Gas

Infrastructure

Heavy Industries

Others

By Company

Ashland Inc.

Oiln Corporation

Hexion Inc.

Huntsman Corporation

Reichhold LLC

Scott Bader Company Limited

Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC

Polynt SPA

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.

BASF

Eastman Chemical

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/127976/global-anticorrosion-resin-market-2028-736

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Anti-Corrosion Resin Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Polyester Resin

1.2.3 Epoxy Resin

1.2.4 Vinyl Ester Resin

1.2.5 Other Resins

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Marine

1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.4 Oil & Gas

1.3.5 Infrastructure

1.3.6 Heavy Industries

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production

2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/