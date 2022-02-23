Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Anti-Corrosion Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Corrosion Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Polyester Resin
- Epoxy Resin
- Vinyl Ester Resin
- Other Resins
Segment by Application
- Marine
- Automotive & Transportation
- Oil & Gas
- Infrastructure
- Heavy Industries
- Others
By Company
- Ashland Inc.
- Oiln Corporation
- Hexion Inc.
- Huntsman Corporation
- Reichhold LLC
- Scott Bader Company Limited
- Alpha Owens-Corning (AOC) LLC
- Polynt SPA
- Aditya Birla Chemicals
- Sino Polymer Co. Ltd.
- BASF
- Eastman Chemical
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Anti-Corrosion Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polyester Resin
1.2.3 Epoxy Resin
1.2.4 Vinyl Ester Resin
1.2.5 Other Resins
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Marine
1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation
1.3.4 Oil & Gas
1.3.5 Infrastructure
1.3.6 Heavy Industries
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production
2.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Anti-Corrosion Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
