Global Permanent Magnet Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Permanent Magnet Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Permanent Magnet Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Ferrite

NdFeb

SmCo

Alnico

Segment by Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy

Industrial

Medical

Others

By Company

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

TDK Corporation

Shin-ETSU Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

Lynas Corporation Ltd.

Electron Energy Corporation

Tengam Engineering, Inc.

Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc.

Bunting Magnetics Co.

Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc.

Galaxy Magnets

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Permanent Magnet Material Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Ferrite

1.2.3 NdFeb

1.2.4 SmCo

1.2.5 Alnico

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Energy

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production

2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Permanent Magnet Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

