Global Permanent Magnet Material Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Permanent Magnet Material market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Permanent Magnet Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Ferrite
- NdFeb
- SmCo
- Alnico
Segment by Application
- Aerospace & Defense
- Automotive
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy
- Industrial
- Medical
- Others
By Company
- Hitachi Metals, Ltd.
- Daido Steel Co., Ltd.
- TDK Corporation
- Shin-ETSU Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Lynas Corporation Ltd.
- Electron Energy Corporation
- Tengam Engineering, Inc.
- Adams Magnetic Products Co., Inc.
- Bunting Magnetics Co.
- Yantai Shougang Magnetic Materials Inc.
- Galaxy Magnets
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Permanent Magnet Material Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Ferrite
1.2.3 NdFeb
1.2.4 SmCo
1.2.5 Alnico
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Consumer Electronics
1.3.5 Energy
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Medical
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production
2.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Permanent Magnet Material Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Permanent Magnet Material Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Permanent Magnet Material Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Permanent Magnet Material Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Permanent Magnet Material Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
