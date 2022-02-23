Thermochromatic Inks Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermochromic ink (also called thermochromatic ink) is a type of dye that changes color when temperatures increase or decrease.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Thermochromatic Inks in global, including the following market information:

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Thermochromatic Inks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Thermochromatic Inks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Color Visible Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Thermochromatic Inks include CTI, LCR Hallcrest, Wikoff Color Corporation, SICPA and B&H Colour Change, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Thermochromatic Inks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Color Visible Type

Color Invisible Type

Color Change Type

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Banknotes

Official Identity Documents

Tax Banderoles

Security Labels

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Thermochromatic Inks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Thermochromatic Inks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Thermochromatic Inks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Thermochromatic Inks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CTI

LCR Hallcrest

Wikoff Color Corporation

SICPA

B&H Colour Change

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Thermochromatic Inks Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Thermochromatic Inks Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Thermochromatic Inks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Thermochromatic Inks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Thermochromatic Inks Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Thermochromatic Inks Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Thermochromatic Inks Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Thermochromatic Inks Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Thermochromatic Inks Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Thermochromatic Inks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Thermochromatic Inks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Thermochromatic Inks Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermochromatic Inks Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Thermochromatic Inks Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Thermochromatic Inks Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

