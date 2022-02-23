Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Filters

Oscillators

Resonators

Transducers

Others

Segment by Application

Telecommunication

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Company

Taiyo Yuden

Tai Saw Technology Co. Ltd

Skyworks Solutions

Infineon Technologies

TDK

Murata Manufacturing

API Technologies

Oscilent

Kyocera

ITF Co., Ltd

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Filters

1.2.3 Oscillators

1.2.4 Resonators

1.2.5 Transducers

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Telecommunication

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Production

2.1 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Devices Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

